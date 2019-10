A penalty in each half from Ben Doherty gives Coleraine a 2-0 win over Crusaders which sees them replace the Crues at the top of the table.

Chris Hegarty fouled the dangerous Eoin Bradley for the first spot-kick, which Doherty dispatched into the corner with his left foot.

The winger was fouled by Jordan Forsythe for the second penalty in the final minute and he finished down the middle to send the unbeaten Bannsiders top on goal difference.