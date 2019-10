Daniel Kelly scores the only goal as Carrick Rangers condemn Dungannon Swifts to a third successive league defeat with a 1-0 win at Taylor's Avenue.

Kelly headed James Ferrin's cross home in the 26th-minute and that proved to be the winner in a tightly-contested battle between two sides in the bottom half of the table.

It's a big result for Niall Currie's Rangers, who picked up their first home win of the season, while the Swifts have now picked up only one victory in their last eight games.