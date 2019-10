Manchester City are opening a new sensory room for families with children who find it hard to watch the match in the crowd and need a quiet space.

Adele's son Alfie has Down's syndrome and they have tried out the new space twice.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live, “it genuinely was one of the best days out we’ve had has a family”.

The room will officially open on 26 October.

Footage from Manchester City.