Everton boss Marco Silva is frustrated by the inconsistencies from video assistant referees (VAR), saying they must be "the same for both teams" following their 3-2 defeat at Brighton.

Silva accepts the VAR decision to award Brighton a spot-kick after Aaron Connolly had been fouled, but believes Richarlison should have received the same treatment for an incident in the penalty area that happened earlier in the second half.

MATCH REPORT: Brighton 3-2 Everton

Watch highlights of today's Premier League action on Match of the Day at 22:20 BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.