Newcastle Boss Steve Bruce describes Sean Longstaff's red card as "unlucky" following his side's 1-1 draw with Wolves.

The Magpies midfielder saw red late on for a high challenge on Ruben Neves, but Bruce believes he was "trying to play the ball".

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle 1-1 Wolves

Watch highlights of today's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.