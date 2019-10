Jarlath O'Rourke pops up with a late goal as Crusaders overcome Ballymena United 2-1 after extra-time to book their spot in the League Cup semi-final.

Jamie McGonigle opened the scoring with a spectacular effort before Rory Hale's deliberate handball on the line - earning him a red card - allowed Andy McGrory to level from the spot.

Adam Lecky also received a straight red card for lashing out at Philip Lowry before O'Rourke poked home Ross Clarke's cross to send Crusaders through.