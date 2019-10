MOTDx's Chelcee Grimes takes left-back Andy Robertson on a tour of Liverpool, including her "Scouse house" to hear more about his competitive rivalry with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold and his expectations for Premier League glory this season.

WATCH MORE: Riding to training in Van Aanholt's incredible customised van

Watch the full interview on MOTDx at 19:00 GMT, Thursday, 31 October on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.