100-year-old Bertie finally wears Glentoran jersey at Oval.... and scores

100-year-old Bertie Wright finally wears the Glentoran jersey at the Oval after missing out on an appearance at the ground during his eight years at the club in the 1940s.

The Glens were not able to play at their East Belfast ground during Bertie's time at the club because it had been bombed during the Belfast Blitz.

"Here I am now making up for it. Scoring a penalty kick. What more could you ask for?" said the Portadown man after he put on the Glens jersey and stuck the ball in the back of the net.