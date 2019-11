Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp calls to stop fixture congestion, saying "it's too much" and that leagues need to "think about their players and not about their wallets".

The Reds have been drawn to play Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup in the week commencing 16 December, when they will be in Qatar for the Fifa Club World Cup.

