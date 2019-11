Roy Hodgson admits Crystal Palace are not blessed with a plethora of strikers and have to "work hard" for goal-scoring chances following the Eagles' 2-0 loss at home to Leicester City.

Palace have only scored 10 goals this season - the joint second worst total in the Premier League.

