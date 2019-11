Manager Marco Silva says it has been a "difficult day" for Everton, but the club will come back "stronger" after Andre Gomes suffers a horrendous leg injury in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 1-1 Tottenham

Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.