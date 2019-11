Lee Lynch scores twice as Larne return to winning ways in style with a 3-0 win over Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

Larne captain Jeff Hughes fired the Invermen into a second-minute lead from the penalty spot before Lynch tapped home the second eight minutes before the break.

Lynch's deflected effort 10 minutes after the restart sealed a comfortable win for Tiernan Lynch's side, who move three points above the Sky Blues.