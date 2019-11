A goal in each half from midfielder Stephen Lowry gives Coleraine a 2-0 win over Dungannon Swifts and keeps them top of the Premiership table.

The former Linfield man opened the scoring on 28 minutes when his shot deceived keeper Sam Johnston and found the net.

He doubled the lead 13 minutes after the interval as the Bannsiders secured the victory which keeps them a point ahead of second-placed Cliftonville.