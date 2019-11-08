'I'm used to massive challenges' - NI boss O'Neill relishing Stoke job

New Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill says he is used to having to "punch above his weight" from his time in charge of the Northern Ireland team.

O'Neill was appointed by the Potters on Friday and has started work there immediately, but will also remain in charge of the international side for their remaining two Euro 2020 qualifiers and any potential play-off in March.

"I felt it was the right time in my career to go back into club management and the people who brought me to this club have gone that extra bit to bring me here," O'Neill said.