Glentoran's four-match winning run comes to an end as Institute come from behind to secure a 1-1 draw at the Brandywell.

Elvio van Overbeek opened the scoring for the Glens in the first-half before Niall Grace equalised for the hosts just before the break.

The east Belfast outfit dominated the second half but Stute held on for a draw to continue their recent resurgence under manager Sean Connor.