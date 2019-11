Northern Ireland defender Julie Nelson says her side are confident that they can take all three points from their Euro 2021 qualifier against Wales on Tuesday.

A 2-2 draw at Rodney Parade gave Northern Ireland an impressive draw when the sides met in September, but Kenny Shiels side have not managed to collect any other points in their campaign so far.

Wales currently sit second group, and can narrow the gap to group leaders Norway to two with a win at Seaview.