Wales are still undefeated in Euro 2021 qualifying Group C after a tense 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland but will be disappointed not to have left Belfast with all three points having come up against inspired goalkeeper Rebecca Flaherty.

Northern Ireland remain fourth in the group with two points from four games, while Wales are second on eight points.

At the halfway stage of the campaign, Norway remain on course to top the group with Wales in pole position to claim second place.