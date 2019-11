Northern Ireland defender Ashley Hutton says that her side have a realistic chance of qualifying for the Euro 2021 finals despite a winless start to their campaign.

Norway top Group C, a spot they look likely to hold on to, with Wales second on eight points after four games compared to NI's two points.

Wales still have to play Norway twice while Northern Ireland face four must-win games against Belarus and the Faroe Islands if they are to stand a chance of making it to the finals in England.