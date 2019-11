Ruaidhri Donnelly scores the only goal as Cliftonville beat Ballymena United 1-0 to move two points clear at the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Donnelly struck the winner five minutes into the second half to clinch a seventh league win in a row for the Reds.

Cliftonville leapfrog Coleraine into top spot after the Bannsiders' defeat at Warrenpoint Town.