Manager Ryan Giggs believes Wales have gained momentum during the latter part of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign after an indifferent start.

Wales eased to a comfortable win in Azerbaijan to ensure their bid to qualify automatically for Euro 2020 will go down to the final game.

Croatia secured top spot in Group E by beating Slovakia 3-1 on Saturday, meaning Wales can take the second qualifying place with a win over Hungary in Cardiff on Tuesday.

REPORT: Azerbaijan 0-2 Wales