Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk offers support to his former Southampton team-mate Steven Davis after he missed in a penalty in the sides' Euro 2020 qualifying 0-0 draw in Belfast.

The NI captain blasted his spot-kick well over the crossbar in the 22nd minute as the Dutch side sealed their place in next summer's finals with the Windsor Park draw.

"He is a fantastic player for Northern Ireland anyone can miss a penalty. It was good for us but unlucky for them," the Liverpool defender said.