We've gone 'toe-to-toe' with world's best - Dallas

Northern Ireland's Stuart Dallas says he is disappointed but proud after his side's 0-0 draw against Netherlands in the Euro 2020 qualifier at Windsor Park.

The Leeds United utility man also added that he and his team-mates place no blame on captain Steven Davis, who missed a first-half penalty as NI's slim chances of automatic qualification for the finals ended.

"Our recent performances have been unbelievable and that is testament to the management team and the squad. Our shape yet again was brilliant," said Dallas.