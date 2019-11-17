Aaron Ramsey is delighted with Saturday's 2-0 win in Azerbaijan that means Wales will qualify automatically for Euro 2020 if they beat Hungary on Tuesday in Cardiff.

The Juventus midfielder had not played for Wales for more than a year due to injuries but replaced Gareth Bale midway through the second half in Baku.

Croatia sealed top spot in Group E later on Saturday by beating Slovakia 3-1, meaning Wales can seal second spot in their last group game by beating Hungary - who have a point more than Ryan Giggs' side.

Match report: Azerbaijan 0-2 Wales