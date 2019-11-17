After Saturday's 2-0 win in Azerbajian, midfielder Harry Wilson expects Wales to be close to full strength for Tuesday's home game with Hungary that could seal a place at Euro 2020.

Forward Gareth Bale started in Baku after not playing for Real Madrid for nearly a month and he was replaced midway in the second half by Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who has had his own injury problems.

Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen was suspended against Azerbaijan but will also be available when Wales look for the win against Hungary that would claim automatic qualification.

