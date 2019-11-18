'It's not all doom and gloom' - Duffy takes encouragement from performance

Republic of Ireland stand-in captain Shane Duffy says the team can take encouragement from their performance in the 1-1 draw with Denmark in Dublin.

A late Matt Doherty header equalised Martin Braithwaite's opener for the Danes in the final Euro 2020 Group D qualifier, but the Republic must settle for a place in the play-offs after failing to get the win they needed to qualify automatically.

"We were hoping for a big Irish night to remember but obviously it wasn't. I felt we were comfortable throughout the game but one little mistake cost us," he said.

