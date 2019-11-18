NI want to continue 'upward swing' - Cathcart

Northern Ireland defender Craig Cathcart says they are keen to continue their 'upward swing' in Tuesday's meaningless Euro 2020 qualifier against Germany.

The game in Frankfurt is a dead rubber with Germany and the Netherlands having already qualified from Group C, and NI assured of a play-off place in March.

"The last five or six years have been brilliant," said Cathcart, who's set to win his 50th Northern Ireland cap if he features against the Germans. "We're on an upward swing and want it to continue."