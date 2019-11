Josh Magennis says it was a difficult night for Northern Ireland against Germany after Michael Smith had given them a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute.

The Germans hammered NI 6-1 in the final Euro 2020 Group C qualifier in Frankfurt on what was a 50th international cap for Hull City striker Magennis.

"The Germans' class was something we just couldn't match. They had us hemmed in - it would have been a fairytale to keep the game at 1-0," said Magennis.