Northern Ireland defender Michael Smith says that Germany "were really clinical" after a heavy 6-1 defeat in their final Euro 2020 Group C qualifying game in Frankfurt.

Smith opened the scoring with a brilliant long-range goal before a Serge Gnabry hat-trick, a double from Leon Goretzka and a Julian Brandt goal eased the Germans to victory.

"I just closed my eyes and hit it," said the Hearts full-back on his stunning opening strike.