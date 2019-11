Cliftonville and Ballymena United overcome their semi-final clashes to set up a County Antrim Shield final meeting in January.

Joe Gormley fired the winner as the Reds edged Glentoran 1-0 in an entertaining encounter at Solitude.

Adam Lecky scored a hat-trick as Ballymena eased past Championship side H&W Welders 4-0 at the Showgrounds to reach their fourth final in the last eight seasons.