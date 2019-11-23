Owens clinches three points for Crues

Crusaders are three points off Coleraine and Cliftonville at the top of the Irish Premiership table after a 1-0 victory against Warrenpoint Town at Milltown.

Jordan Owens grabbed the winner in the first half when he diverted Jamie McGonigle's effort towards goal, with teenage keeper Mark Byrne unlucky to keep the striker's effort out as the ball crept over the line.

There were few clear-cut chances in a rather forgettable game, with Warrenpoint's best opportunity coming from Conall Young's free-kick, which was pushed away by Gerard Doherty in the visiting goal.