Robbie McDaid scores a hat-trick as Glentoran pile the misery on Dungannon Swifts with a 6-1 win at the Oval.

McDaid netted twice in as many minutes to put the Glens in control before the visitors responded through Ben Gallagher.

Paul O'Neill then grabbed a double of his own and McDaid completed his treble from the penalty spot, before Hrvoje Plum scored a superb free-kick to make it six and complete the rout.