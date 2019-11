First-half goals from Kirk Millar and Ryan McGivern give Linfield a hard-fought 2-1 win over Ballymena United at The Showgrounds.

Adam Lecky pulled one back for the hosts with a well-taken effort just before the break and his side were on top in the second-half but could not force the equaliser.

Linfield substitute Bastien Hery was sent off for a second yellow card in stoppage time as the title holders held on to move to within five points of league leaders Coleraine.