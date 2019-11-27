Murray double helps Glenavon defeat Stute

Glenavon secure back-to-back Irish Premiership wins for the first time this season with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Institute at Mourneview Park.

Stephen Murray fired the hosts into a sixth-minute lead before Robbie Garrett doubled the advantage with a thundering effort from distance.

Murray grabbed his second of the night to give Glenavon a three-goal cushion at half-time before Stute's Shane McNamee netted a second-half consolation as Gary Hamilton's Lurgan Blues moved up to seventh in the table.