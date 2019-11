Manchester City found inspiration in long-serving captain Vincent Kompany as they nervously sought a goal to see off Leicester City in a thrilling title race with Liverpool.

He powered a 25-yard shot into the top corner of the net to put Manchester City top of the table with one game to go in their domestic treble-winning season.

Available to UK users only.

Is this your Greatest Sporting Moment of 2019? See the other contenders and vote now