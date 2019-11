Anfield was rocking as Divock Origi hit his second goal, and Liverpool's fourth, to beat Barcelona 4-0 and book a place in the Champions League final.

Three down from the first leg, Origi scored early and completed the stunning 4-3 aggregate triumph with another after 79 minutes. Liverpool went on to win the trophy for a sixth time.

