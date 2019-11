Players and fans of eighth-tier Maldon & Tiptree re-live their stunning FA Cup first-round victory at Leyton Orient, which secured a place in the competition's second round for the first time in the club's history.

Watch Maldon & Tiptree's FA Cup second-round game against Newport County on BBC Two, Friday 29 November at 19:30 GMT.