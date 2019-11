Cameron Stewart and Chris Gallagher score early in each half as 10-man Glentoran secure an impressive 2-0 win over Cliftonville at Solitude.

Stewart poked home in the fourth minute to give Glentoran the lead before Chris Gallagher netted his first goal for the club seven minutes after the restart.

Hrvoje Plum was sent off for two bookable offences but Mick McDermott's side defended well to secure all three points as Cliftonville dropped down into third place.