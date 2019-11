Chichester City are the joint lowest-ranked club remaining in the FA Cup second round, but their path to this stage was an unusual one.

The non-leaguers from the eighth tier Isthmian League South East Division were handed a bye through the first round after being the beneficiaries of Bury's expulsion from the competition.

Now they travel to League One Tranmere Rovers on Sunday hoping to cause one of the competition's biggest upsets.