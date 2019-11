Carrick score six goals in a top flight match for the first time in their history and rose to seventh place in the table.

Gerard Thompson gave Niall Currie's men an early lead and, although Aaron Harmon scored a superb equaliser, Stewart Nixon ensured the hosts led at the interval.

Guillaume Keke scored just eight seconds after the restart with James Ferrin, Lee Chapman and Michael Smith adding further goals for a rampant Rangers before Josh Daniels netted for well-beaten Glenavon.