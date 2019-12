Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Everton's goal should have been disallowed. VAR ruled David de Gea had not been impeded by Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the Red Devils' 1-1 draw against the Toffees at Old Trafford.

