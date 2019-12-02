Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Premiership
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
Sportscene predictions with UFC's Craig
2 Dec 2019
2 Dec 2019
From the section
Scottish Premiership
UFC fighter Paul Craig goes up against Steven Thompson in the Sportscene predictor.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Who will win the Ballon d'Or 2019?
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
Liverpool draw Everton in third round
19:32
Coverage starts in 8 minutes
From the section
Football
Comments
Watch: UK Snooker Championship - Higgins v Burns & Allen v Woollaston
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Snooker
Solihull Moors face Rotherham after Liverpool draw Everton in FA Cup
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
West Brom seeking to go top of Championship at Preston
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
Men's Ballon d'Or quiz: Name the winners from 1990
11h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Football