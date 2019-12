Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo's says it's a 'happy moment' as his side made it ten games unbeaten for the first time since 1972 with a 2-0 win over West Ham United.

Watch highlights of all Tuesday's and Wednesday's Premier League fixtures on Match of the Day at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.