Ballymena United win their first game since September after Josh Kelly's brilliant strike two minutes from time gives David Jeffrey's men all three points at Seaview.

Crues striker Jamie McGonigle hit the crossbar in the first half, and chances dried up after the break before Kelly's brilliant goal.

Referee Shane Andrews awarded an injury-time penalty to the hosts when Howard Beverland and Tony Kane came together, with Jordan Williamson denying David Cushley from the spot with a brilliant save.