A second-half goal by defender Chris Casement gives Linfield a 1-0 win over Cliftonville as the league champions go top of the table for the first time this season.

Reds midfielder Liam Bagnall was sent-off for two tackles on Blues captain Jamie Mulgrew before Casement tapped home a Stephen Fallon cross.

Linfield winger Kirk Millar was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Aaron Donnelly but David Healy's men held on for the win.