The Northern Ireland football community has paid tribute to Carrick Rangers defender Jerry Thompson after his sudden death.

The 24-year-old died on Tuesday evening and Carrick's Irish Premiership match against Thompson's former club Cliftonville on Saturday has been postponed as a mark of respect.

"It's such sad news for Jerry's family and for the football family in general. I'm absolutely devastated at the news," said Warren Feeney, who managed Thompson for a spell at Ards.