Glenavon secure back-to-back league wins for only the second time this season with clinical dispatching of Insitute at The Brandywell.

Goals from Andy Hall and Andrew Doyle either side of a Jack Bradley own goal saw the Lurgan Blues take a 3-0 lead into the break.

Josh Daniels' wonderful effort extended the advantage before Jamie Dunne struck in injury time to put Stute on the board.