Goals from strikers Andy Waterworth and Shayne Lavery give Linfield a 2-0 away win over bottom side Warrenpoint Town.

Waterworth gave the Blues an early lead with a superbly-executed lob over home keeper Matthew Lynch from the edge of the box.

The title holders had a number of chances to double their lead before Lavery struck late on as the Blues went two points clear at the top of the table.