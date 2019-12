Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg says his side's 3-0 defeat by Manchester City shouldn't affect the Gunners' confidence as Pep Guardiola's team and Liverpool are "in a league of their own".

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 0-3 Man City

Watch highlights of all of Sunday's Premier League fixtures on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.