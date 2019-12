Patrick Vieira, Mikel Arteta, Roberto Martinez and Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder have all come through the Football Association of Wales Trust's coach education programme.

The FAW's technical director David Adams hopes more - including a number of former Wales internationals - will follow in their footsteps.

Adams has succeeded Osian Roberts, who left the role after 12 years to become the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's technical director on a five-year deal.