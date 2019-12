Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he was impressed with Liverpool's resilience in their 2-1 win over Monterrey to reach the Fifa Club World Cup final on Saturday in Doha.

HIGHLIGHTS: Firmino's late winner takes Liverpool to Club World Cup final

MATCH REPORT: Monterrey 1-2 Liverpool

Watch every match from the Fifa Club World Cup live on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website with Liverpool's games on BBC Two.